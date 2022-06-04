Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-04T09:23:41+0000
Gold prices stabilize in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets stabilized on June 04, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched to reach 381 thousand and 377 thousand dinars, respectively. 

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 341 and 337 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 380 and 390 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 340 and 350 thousand dinars. 

One mithqal= 5 gram

 

