Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Gold prices inched up in the Iraqi capital
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-10-19T11:17:26+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets increased today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Tuesday.
Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 366 and 362 thousand dinars.
The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 336 and 332 thousand dinars.
Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 365 and 370 thousand dinars, while 21-qarat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 335 and 340 thousand dinars.
One mithqal= 5 grams
related
Gold gains on lower U.S. yields even as dollar holds firm
Date: 2021-03-24 09:04:38
Gold prices drop as dollar recovers
Date: 2020-08-11 08:11:17
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar gains, inflation concerns cap loses
Date: 2021-10-05 07:20:47
Gold snaps three sessions of losses as dollar index drops
Date: 2021-02-03 10:20:20
Gold inches up in Iraq today
Date: 2021-07-29 10:51:54
PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar as markets wait for ECB decision, U.S. data
Date: 2021-06-10 07:22:38
Gold touches six-week low
Date: 2020-09-23 09:04:59
Gold pauses retreat as investors lock in on Fed's Jackson Hole event
Date: 2021-08-27 11:57:01
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.