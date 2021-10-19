Gold prices inched up in the Iraqi capital

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-19T11:17:26+0000

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets increased today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Tuesday. Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 366 and 362 thousand dinars. The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 336 and 332 thousand dinars. Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 365 and 370 thousand dinars, while 21-qarat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 335 and 340 thousand dinars. One mithqal= 5 grams

