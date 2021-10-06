Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-06T09:32:48+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Wednesday (October06, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

360,000

356,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

330,000

326,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail)(in Dinars)

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

360,000– 365,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

330,000-335,000

related

Gold hovers near 2-1/2-month high on Fed taper delay hopes

Date: 2021-09-06 07:07:56
Gold hovers near 2-1/2-month high on Fed taper delay hopes

Gold inches up in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-05-06 08:30:55
Gold inches up in Kurdistan today

Gold eases as dollar rises

Date: 2020-10-15 08:43:11
Gold eases as dollar rises

PRECIOUS-Gold gains after U.S. Fed chief calms rate hike jitters

Date: 2021-06-23 07:28:20
PRECIOUS-Gold gains after U.S. Fed chief calms rate hike jitters

Gold rises despite Trump stimulus threat as dollar weakens

Date: 2020-12-23 10:10:12
Gold rises despite Trump stimulus threat as dollar weakens

Gold buoyed by lower yields, virus woes; Fed meeting in focus

Date: 2021-07-26 07:01:59
Gold buoyed by lower yields, virus woes; Fed meeting in focus

PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from 9-month low on U.S. stimulus cheer

Date: 2021-03-08 09:38:10
PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from 9-month low on U.S. stimulus cheer

Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar

Date: 2020-09-02 07:30:58
Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar