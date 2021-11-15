Report

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-11-15T09:20:24+0000
Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (November 15, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

383,000

379,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

353,000

349,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

385,000 – 390,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

355,000-360,000

