Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (February 11, 2021) are listed below
The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)
Sale
Purchase
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold
375,000
371,000
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
350,000
345,000
The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)
Sale
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold
372,000 – 380,000
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
345,000-355,000