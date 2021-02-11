Report

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-11T09:10:32+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (February 11, 2021) are listed below

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

 

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

375,000

371,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

350,000

345,000

 

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

372,000 – 380,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

345,000-355,000

 

 

