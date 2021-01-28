Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-28T09:56:56+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (January 28, 2021) are listed below

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

    Sale

  Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

    372,500

  366,500

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

    346,000

  340,500

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

   Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

   375000 - 385000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

   350000-375000

related

Gold rises as the dollar decline

Date: 2020-09-25 10:07:40
Gold rises as the dollar decline

Gold prices fall down in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-17 12:32:11
Gold prices fall down in Kurdistan

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as investors fret over U.S. stimulus delay

Date: 2020-12-10 09:27:41
PRECIOUS-Gold falls as investors fret over U.S. stimulus delay

Gold reached its highest level in about two weeks

Date: 2020-09-15 09:48:28
Gold reached its highest level in about two weeks

Gold prices rises on economic recovery hopes

Date: 2020-10-27 09:23:15
Gold prices rises on economic recovery hopes

Gold rises on renewed US stimulus hope, dollar falls

Date: 2020-10-21 08:53:29
Gold rises on renewed US stimulus hope, dollar falls

Gold inches higher as U.S. dollar eases off one-month peak

Date: 2021-01-19 08:26:43
Gold inches higher as U.S. dollar eases off one-month peak

Gold prices drop as US dollar rises

Date: 2020-08-19 07:30:35
Gold prices drop as US dollar rises