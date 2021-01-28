Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (January 28, 2021) are listed below
The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)
|
Sale
|
Purchase
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold
|
372,500
|
366,500
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
|
346,000
|
340,500
The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)
|
Sale
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold
|
375000 - 385000
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
|
350000-375000