Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (January 28, 2021) are listed below

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale Purchase one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 372,500 366,500 one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 346,000 340,500

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)