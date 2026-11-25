Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices fell in Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday, with the wholesale selling price of imported 21-carat gold in Baghdad down 46,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal from yesterday, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Wholesalers on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street sold 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold for 834,000 dinars per mithqal, equivalent to five grams, and bought it for 828,000 dinars. The selling price was 880,000 dinars on Tuesday. Wholesalers sold Iraqi 21-carat gold for 804,000 dinars and bought it for 798,000 dinars.

Baghdad jewelry shops sold 21-carat Gulf gold for 835,000 to 845,000 dinars per mithqal and Iraqi gold of the same purity for 805,000 to 815,000 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices recorded 921,000 dinars per mithqal for 22-carat gold, 880,000 for 21-carat gold and 755,000 for 18-carat gold.