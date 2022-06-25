Report

Gold prices edged higher in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-25T10:53:05+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets inched up on June 25, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 376 thousand and 372 thousand dinars, respectively. 

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 336 and 332 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 375 and 385 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 335 and 345 thousand dinars. 

One mithqal= 5 gram

