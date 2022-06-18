Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-18T11:04:44+0000
Gold prices edged higher in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged higher on June 18, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched to reach 379 thousand and 375 thousand dinars, respectively. 

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 339 and 335 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 380 and 390 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 340 and 350 thousand dinars. 

One mithqal= 5 gram

