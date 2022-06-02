Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices edge higher in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-02T10:12:08+0000
Gold prices edge higher in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets inched up on June 02, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched to reach 381 thousand and 377 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 341 and 337 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 380 and 390 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 340 and 350 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

related

PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher from over 4-month low as dollar weakens

Date: 2020-11-25 10:03:01
PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher from over 4-month low as dollar weakens

Gold gains on lower U.S. yields even as dollar holds firm

Date: 2021-03-24 09:04:38
Gold gains on lower U.S. yields even as dollar holds firm

Gold hovers near 2-1/2-month high on Fed taper delay hopes

Date: 2021-09-06 07:07:56
Gold hovers near 2-1/2-month high on Fed taper delay hopes

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-01-06 09:49:50
Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar as markets wait for ECB decision, U.S. data

Date: 2021-06-10 07:22:38
PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar as markets wait for ECB decision, U.S. data

Gold prices settle in the Iraqi capital

Date: 2021-10-18 09:48:36
Gold prices settle in the Iraqi capital

Gold prices in Iraqi markets

Date: 2020-08-04 09:53:05
Gold prices in Iraqi markets

PRECIOUS-Gold rallies over 2% as Russia attacks Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-24 07:14:50
PRECIOUS-Gold rallies over 2% as Russia attacks Ukraine