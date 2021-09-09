Report

Gold prices dropped in the Iraqi market

Date: 2021-09-09T08:56:42+0000
Gold prices dropped in the Iraqi market

Shafaq News/ The prices of the domestic and foreign precious gold dipped in the Iraqi market today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent to the wholesale market in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, said that the buying and selling prices of a one mithqal of Gulf, Turkish, and European 21 Karat gold stood at 366,000 and 361,000 dinars, respectively.

The selling price Iraqi 21 Karat gold is 336,000 dinars, 5,000 dinars above the purchase price for the mithqal.

Retailers in the Iraqi capital are selling the Gulf 21 Karat gold at 365,000-370,000 dinars range, while the prices of its domestic counterpart range between 335,000 and 340,000 dinars.

Mithqal= 5 grams

