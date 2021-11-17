Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-17T09:46:12+0000
Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets dropped today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Wednesday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 382 thousand and 378 thousand dinars, respectively.

The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 352 and 348 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 385 and 390 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 355 and 360 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

related

Gold Drops to Near Four-Week Low as Key Fed Meeting in Focus

Date: 2021-06-15 07:26:09
Gold Drops to Near Four-Week Low as Key Fed Meeting in Focus

Gold Up Over Hopes for U.S. Stimulus Measures

Date: 2020-12-07 08:43:16
Gold Up Over Hopes for U.S. Stimulus Measures

PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as investors brace for Fed rate outlook

Date: 2021-11-03 07:56:40
PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as investors brace for Fed rate outlook

Gold dips as dollar holds ground; U.S. jobs data in focus

Date: 2021-08-02 07:04:13
Gold dips as dollar holds ground; U.S. jobs data in focus

Iraq in the 5th place on the list of countries with the largest gold reserves

Date: 2020-08-19 08:18:09
Iraq in the 5th place on the list of countries with the largest gold reserves

Weaker dollar boosts gold ahead of U.S. jobs data

Date: 2021-09-03 10:25:29
Weaker dollar boosts gold ahead of U.S. jobs data

Gold on back foot as dollar strengthens after Fed minutes

Date: 2021-07-08 07:18:42
Gold on back foot as dollar strengthens after Fed minutes

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-02-11 09:10:32
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today