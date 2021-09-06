Gold prices drop in Iraq today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-06T11:15:10+0000

Shafaq News / Gold prices dropped today, Monday, in the Iraqi markets. The selling and purchase prices of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 341 thousand Dinars and 336 thousand Dinars, respectively. The selling and buying prices of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf Gold in blacksmithing shops settled at 370 and 375 thousand dinars, respectively, while a mithqal of Iraqi gold's selling and buying prices reached 340 and 345 respectively. A mithqal is equivalent to five grams.

