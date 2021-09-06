Report
Gold prices drop in Iraq today
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-09-06T11:15:10+0000
Shafaq News / Gold prices dropped today, Monday, in the Iraqi markets.
The selling and purchase prices of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 341 thousand Dinars and 336 thousand Dinars, respectively.
The selling and buying prices of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf Gold in blacksmithing shops settled at 370 and 375 thousand dinars, respectively, while a mithqal of Iraqi gold's
selling and buying prices reached 340 and 345 respectively.
A mithqal is equivalent to five grams.
