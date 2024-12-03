Gold prices climb in Baghdad, steady in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices increased in Baghdad and remained stable in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 553,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 549,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 523,000 IQD, with a buying price of 519,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 555,000 and 565,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 525,000 and 535,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 650,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 570,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 488,000 IQD.