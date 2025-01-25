Gold inches higher in Baghdad, holds ground in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, foreign and Iraqi gold prices surged in local markets across Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 584,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 580,000 IQD.

The selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 554,000 IQD, while the buying price was 550,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 585,000 and 595,000 IQD, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 555,000 and 565,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price of 24-carat gold was 666,000 IQD, 583,000 IQD for 21-carat gold, and 500,000 IQD for 18-carat gold.