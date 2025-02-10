Gold inches higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, foreign and Iraqi gold prices recorded an upward trend in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 612,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 608,000 IQD.

For Iraqi gold, the selling price for a 21-carat mithqal was 582,000 IQD, while the buying price stood at 578,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 615,000 and 625,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 575,000 and 585,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 697,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 710,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 522,000 IQD.