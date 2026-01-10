Gold gains in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices rose at the opening of trading on Saturday in Baghdad and Erbil, following gains from the previous session, according to a Shafaq News Survey.

In Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the selling price of 21-carat imported gold, Gulf, Turkish, and European, reached 924,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal, while buying prices stood at 920,000 dinars. This was up from 917,000 dinars per mithqal on Thursday.

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 894,000 dinars per mithqal, with buying prices at 890,000 dinars.

In local jewelry shops across the capital, 21-carat imported gold sold for between 925,000 and 935,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 895,000 and 905,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also edged higher, with 22-carat gold selling at 975,000 dinars per mithqal, up from 969,000 dinars, while 21-carat gold climbed to 930,000 dinars from 918,000 dinars. The price of 18-carat gold reached 797,000 dinars per mithqal, compared with 789,000 dinars previously.