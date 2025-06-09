Gold edges higher with spotlight on US-China trade talk

Shafaq News/ The US dollar index(.DXY), opens new tabshed 0.3%, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for other currency holders.

Senior US and Chinese officialsmeet in London to discuss tit-for-tat tariffs imposed on each other's products this year, along with other trade restrictions.

Last month, the two sides had agreed to a temporary pause, providing some relief to investors.

"In the short term, if there is a positive outcome of the meeting, it could be a little negative for gold, but not too much," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

"I think a weaker economy, likely interest rate cuts and lower momentum on the risk appetite side is getting people to move into gold. And, of course expectations of higher inflation."

Elsewhere, Russia said its forces had taken control of more territory in Ukraine's east-central region ofDnipropetrovsk, where the Kremlin said fighting was partly aimed at creating a "buffer zone."

Safe-haven gold becomes more attractive during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. It also tends to thrive in a low-interest rate environment as it is a non-yielding asset.

Investors also await US Consumer Price Index data due on Friday, to gauge the country's economic health and predict the Federal Reserve's rate cut trajectory.

Data over the weekend showed that China's central bank added gold to its reserves in May for the seventh straight month.

Spot platinum was up 3.7% at $1,212.82, reaching its highest point since May 2021.

Spot silver gained 2.1% to $36.71 per ounce, while palladium rose nearly 3% to $1,077.64.

(Reuters)