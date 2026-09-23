Shafaq News

Gold prices eased on Wednesday ​as investors weighed the prospect of major central banks keeping interest rates ‌elevated for longer in their efforts to curb persistent inflation.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,345.55 per ounce, as of 0435 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.2% at $4,383.10.

The dollar steadied ​near its strongest level in two months. A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced ​bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

"Short-term volatility in gold very much ⁠depends on how oil trades and the developments that happen in the Middle East. ​However, long-term structural drivers for gold are still really strong," said Kyle Rodda, senior ​financial market analyst at Capital.com.

While bullion is often seen as a safeguard against inflation, its appeal tends to wane when elevated rates boost returns on interest-bearing investments.

US President Donald Trump warned that he could ​annihilate Iran if there is no deal to end the war, but also ​suggested an agreement could come soon amid a diplomatic push at the United Nations.

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan ‌Collins ⁠wrote in a Linkedin post that she supported the US central bank's decision last week to raise interest rates in the face of risks that future inflation will be above the 2% target. Collins, who is not a voting member of the ​rate-setting Federal Open Market ​Committee this year, ⁠did not say if she wants rates to go up again.

The Fed last week lifted its benchmark rate by 25 basis ​points to 3.75%-4.00% and signalled another increase could come before year-end. ​The Bank of ⁠Japan and the European Central Bank have also raised rates recently.

Analysts at BMI maintained their 2026 gold price forecast at an average of $4,400 per ounce, noting that elevated geopolitical risks ⁠and ​continued central bank purchases are expected to ensure a ​strong floor under gold around the $3,800 level.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.6% to $66.70 per ounce, platinum lost 1% to $1,815.11 ​and palladium declined 0.5% at $1,301.60.

(REUTERS)

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