Gold Rises After Biggest Loss in Five Months on Hawkish Fed Turn

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-17T07:30:44+0000

Shafaq News/ Gold prices hovered near a more than one-month low on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields jumped after Federal Reserve officials projected interest rate hikes sooner than expected. Following a drop of 2.5% in the previous session to its lowest since May 6 at $1,803.79 per ounce, spot gold was slightly up 0.5% at 1820.34 as of 0504 GMT in early Asian trade. * U.S. gold futures were down 2.1% at $1,822.00 per ounce. * The dollar index jumped to its highest level in two months against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. * The benchmark 10-year yield rose to its highest level since June 4 at 1.594%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * The Fed on Wednesday began closing the door on its pandemic-driven monetary policy as officials projected an accelerated timetable for interest rate increases, opened talks on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and said the 15-month-old health emergency was no longer a core constraint on U.S. commerce. * Futures on the federal funds rate, which track short-term interest rate expectations, raised bets that the U.S. central bank will tighten monetary policy in early 2023 after Fed projections showed at least two rate increases that year. * Higher interest rates will dull gold’s appeal as they translate into a higher opportunity cost of holding it. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.1% to 1,045.78 tones on Wednesday. * Inflation expectations in Britain are well anchored around the Bank of England’s target of 2%, finance minister Rishi Sunak said after data showed inflation broke above the target for the first time in nearly two years. * Silver gained 0.4% to $27.08 per ounce, palladium eased 1% to $2,769.98, while platinum rose 0.2% to $1,120.77. Source: Reuters, metals prices updated by Shafaq News Agency

related

Gold is on the rise again

Date: 2021-05-27 07:50:41

Gold Up Over Hopes for U.S. Stimulus Measures

Date: 2020-12-07 08:43:16

Iraq in the 5th place on the list of countries with the largest gold reserves

Date: 2020-08-19 08:18:09

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-02-11 09:10:32

Gold gains on lower U.S. yields even as dollar holds firm

Date: 2021-03-24 09:04:38

Gold firms on dollar slide, U.S. stimulus hopes

Date: 2020-10-01 09:01:50

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar as markets wait for ECB decision, U.S. data

Date: 2021-06-10 07:22:38

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as investors fret over U.S. stimulus delay

Date: 2020-12-10 09:27:41