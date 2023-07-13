Gold Prices Rise in Baghdad Markets, Remain Stable in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Gold prices increased in the local markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, while remaining stable in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 403,000 dinars for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold.

The purchase price stood at 399,000 dinars, reflecting an increase from Wednesday's selling price of 398,000 dinars per weight.

Furthermore, the selling price for one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold in Baghdad rose to 373,000 dinars, while the purchase price reached 369,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, a 21-carat weight of Gulf gold ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 380,000 and 390,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, gold prices remained stable. The selling price of 24-carat gold stood at 475,000 dinars, 22-carat gold sold for 435,000 dinars, 21-carat gold sold for 415,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold sold for 355,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.