Foreign reserves in Iraq shrink by $1.1B in one week

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's foreign reserves fell 1.43% during the final week of May, extending their decline in the second quarter of 2026, according to data released by the Central Bank of Iraq.

Holdings stood at 118.947 trillion Iraqi dinars ($76.25B) on May 28, down 1.728 trillion dinars ($1.11B) from 120.675 trillion dinars ($77.36B) a week earlier. The figures also showed a broader monthly decline, with reserves reaching 127.152 trillion dinars ($81.51B) in April compared with 130.443 trillion dinars ($83.62B) in March.

Gold remained one of the main components of the country’s official reserves, with assets valued at 32.973 trillion dinars ($21.14B).