For the third week in a row, U.S. continue to downsize Iraqi crude imports

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq dropped to 42 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday, despite a a better appetite during the same period.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imports averaged million 5.006 million bpd from nine suppliers this week, up by 126 thousand bpd compared to last week's 4.88 million bpd.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq amounted to 42 thousand bpd, eight thousand bpd below the week before (50 thousand bpd).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.143 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Brasil with 835 and 440 thousand bpd, respectively. Saudi Arabia is fourth with 399 thousand bpd. Columbia and Russia supplied the U.S. with 212 and 137thousand bpd, respectively. Ecuador (102 thousand bpd) followed. Nigeria exported 95 thousand bpd to the US.