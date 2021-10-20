For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to climb

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $115 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $155,051,898, up by 12.38% compared to Sunday $138,872,791.

Our correspondent explained that eight banks and 103 exchange companies cashed $49.53 million, while the $106,342,791 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 16 banks meeting those demands.