Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to climb

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-20T10:48:12+0000
For the second day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to climb

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned $115 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that CBI's sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $155,051,898, up by 12.38% compared to Sunday $138,872,791.

Our correspondent explained that eight banks and 103 exchange companies cashed $49.53 million, while the $106,342,791 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 16 banks meeting those demands.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction recover on Wednesday

Date: 2021-09-29 10:50:30
CBI sales in the currency auction recover on Wednesday

CBI to launch the scorecard project this week

Date: 2021-05-23 08:06:16
CBI to launch the scorecard project this week

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-06-24 10:13:22
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop today

Iraq can benefit from Iran's experience, CBI governor says

Date: 2020-10-12 09:51:49
Iraq can benefit from Iran's experience, CBI governor says

CBI sales slip by +31%

Date: 2021-03-17 09:34:17
CBI sales slip by +31%

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-08-22 12:40:10
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

CBI sales in the currency auction climbs +2.94%

Date: 2021-10-03 10:23:43
CBI sales in the currency auction climbs +2.94%

CBI sales in the currency auction by +16%

Date: 2021-05-23 10:17:23
CBI sales in the currency auction by +16%