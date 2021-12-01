For the second day in a row, Basra crudes continue to drop today

Shafaq News/ Basra's light and heavy crudes have heen shrugging gains for two consecutive days amid a drop of global oil prices.

Basra light crude exported to Asia lost 4.78%, registering $71.69 on Wednesday. Its heavy counterpart dropped by $2.69, equivalent to 3.78%, to $68.39.

The Saudi Arab light crude settled at 73.36 a barrel, while UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $72.87 and $70.61 a barrel, respectively. Nigeria's Bonny light dropped to $69.81, while the Angolian Girrasol rested at $70.55.

