For the 3rd month, Iraq still rank first in purchasing houses in Turkey

Shafaq News / Turkish data showed, on Saturday, that the Iraqis ranks in the first place in foreigners buying real estate in Turkey in July 2021.

The data issued by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the following

Ranking Country Number of purchased houses 1 Iraq 772 2 Iran 619 3 Russia 365 4 Afghanistan 229 5 Germany 198 6 Kuwait 189 7 Kazakhstan 166

Earlier, the Turkish Interior Ministry said about 114 thousand Iraqis are living in Turkey now.

The Data also showed the top locations in Turkey for foreigners to purchasing houses.