For the 3rd month, Iraq still rank first in purchasing houses in Turkey

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-14T07:22:40+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish data showed, on Saturday, that the Iraqis ranks in the first place in foreigners buying real estate in Turkey in July 2021.

The data issued by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the following

Ranking

Country

Number of purchased houses

1

Iraq

772

2

Iran

619

3

Russia

365

4

Afghanistan

229

5

Germany

198

6

Kuwait

189

7

Kazakhstan

166

Earlier, the Turkish Interior Ministry said about 114 thousand Iraqis are living in Turkey now.

The Data also showed the top locations in Turkey for foreigners to purchasing houses.

Ranking

Country

Number of purchased houses

1

Istanbul

951

2

Antalya

931

3

Ankara

312

4

Mersin

217

5

Bursa

158

