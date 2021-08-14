For the 3rd month, Iraq still rank first in purchasing houses in Turkey

Shafaq News / Turkish data showed, on Saturday, that the Iraqis ranks in the first place in foreigners buying real estate in Turkey in July 2021.
The data issued by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the following
|
Ranking
|
Country
|
Number of purchased houses
|
1
|
Iraq
|
772
|
2
|
Iran
|
619
|
3
|
Russia
|
365
|
4
|
Afghanistan
|
229
|
5
|
Germany
|
198
|
6
|
Kuwait
|
189
|
7
|
Kazakhstan
|
166
Earlier, the Turkish Interior Ministry said about 114 thousand Iraqis are living in Turkey now.
The Data also showed the top locations in Turkey for foreigners to purchasing houses.
|
Ranking
|
Country
|
Number of purchased houses
|
1
|
Istanbul
|
951
|
2
|
Antalya
|
931
|
3
|
Ankara
|
312
|
4
|
Mersin
|
217
|
5
|
Bursa
|
158