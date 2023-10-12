Fluctuating dollar rates in Iraqi markets: decline in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar witnessed slight fluctuations on Thursday.

According to a report by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar prices in Baghdad fell with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges. The dollar was quoted at 160,150 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars, compared to the morning rate of 160,400 dinars against 100 dollars.

In the local markets of Baghdad, exchange shop selling prices also decreased, reaching 161,250 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchasing price settled at 159,250 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar increased, with the selling price reaching 160,650 dinars for every 100 dollars and the purchase price of 160,550 dinars for every 100 dollars.