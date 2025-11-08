First eight months 2025: Oil exports generate $56B for Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil exporter, produced nearly one billion barrels of crude oil during the first eight months of 2025, the Eco Iraq Observatory said on Saturday.

According to the Baghdad-based observatory, total output reached around 964.9 million barrels, most of it coming from Basra province. Oil exports during the same period stood at roughly 816.18 million barrels.

August recorded the highest production level of the year at 124.47 million barrels, with exports also peaking that month at 104.81 million barrels.

Eco Iraq estimated that oil export revenues totaled 73.82 trillion dinars ($56.3 billion), representing nearly 90% of the country’s total income.