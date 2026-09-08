Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Finance Ministry ordered administrative changes across several institutions under its authority on Tuesday, reshuffling a number of senior posts.

The move follows earlier reports of stalled personnel changes, with a source telling Shafaq News that “political pressure” had blocked planned changes at the ministry and its departments and banks.

Under the ministerial order, reviewed by Shafaq News, Ahmed Jawad Hassan was relieved of his post as director-general of the Financial and Accounting Training Center, which he had held while on assignment from the Agricultural Cooperative Bank.

The ministry also named Laith Mohammed Hussein, an assistant accounts manager at Rafidain Bank, acting head of the Agricultural Cooperative Bank for three months, pending completion of the required procedures.

The changes took effect immediately upon the order's issuance on Tuesday.

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