Facebook stock plunged after global outage

Shafaq News/ Facebook stock slumped nearly 6% Monday as a global outage engulfed all the apps in its umbrella, namely Whatsapp, Instagram and the parent app itself.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook posted on Twitter.

"This site can't be reached" was the messaging showing up as one tried to access Facebook.

The issue emerged just before midday New York time.

The website downdetector.com, which tracks web services, also reported a sharp spike in complaints by users.

Facebook’s daily active users (DAUs) rose 7% to 1.91 billion in the second quarter, while monthly active users (MAUs) also rose 7% to 2.90 billion.

The company expects year-on-year revenue growth to decline in the current half of the year