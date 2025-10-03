FAO Food Price Index eases in September

Shafaq News – Rome

Global food prices declined in September, driven mainly by lower sugar and dairy costs, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported on Friday.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in a basket of internationally traded commodities, averaged 128.8 points—down from 129.7 in August but still 3.4% higher than a year earlier.

In a separate update, the FAO raised its 2025 global cereal production forecast to 2.971 billion tons from last month’s 2.961 billion, marking a 3.8% annual increase—the largest since 2013—driven by improved outlooks for wheat, corn, and rice.