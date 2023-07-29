Erbil Records New Drop in Dollar Prices Against Iraqi Dinar

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar prices edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Exchange shops in Erbil recorded the buying and selling price of 153,300 dinars for every 100 dollars. A lower rate than the closing price on Thursday was 154,200 dinars for selling and 154,100 dinars for buying per 100 dollars.

The stock exchange in Baghdad remained closed on Saturday as part of a routine measure.