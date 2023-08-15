Eni: Iraq's per capita oil consumption surged to seven barrels in 2022

Shafaq News / According to the latest data released by the Italian oil company Eni for the year 2023, the per capita oil consumption in Iraq for the year 2022 reached 6.80 barrels annually.

This marks an increase from the preceding year, 2021, when it stood at 5.93 barrels annually, and a further rise from the year 2020, during which the per capita consumption was 5.31 barrels.

Eni additionally noted that the largest share of per capita oil consumption in the Asian segment of Arab nations for the year 2022 was claimed by Qatar, with consumption reaching 47.54 barrels.

Following Qatar, the UAE recorded a per capita consumption of 42.60 barrels, while Saudi Arabia's per capita consumption stood at 37.26 barrels. Kuwait followed with 36.60 barrels per capita consumption.

The smallest share of per capita consumption was attributed to Yemen, where it reached 0.71 barrels, followed by Syria at 2.11 barrels, and then Jordan at 3.40 barrels."