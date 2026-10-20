Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The eighth edition of the Egyptian Shopping Festival opened in Kirkuk on Tuesday evening, bringing together vendors selling clothing, abayas and perfumes as organizers seek to stimulate commercial activity and promote cultural exchange.

Hazem Fathi, the festival's general supervisor, told Shafaq News that the event aims to strengthen trade and cultural ties by bringing traders and sellers of diverse products together at a single event, adding that it also allows residents to explore the goods on display and compare their quality, designs, and prices.

Beyond its commercial purpose, Fathi explained, the festival provides a space for cultural interaction and introduces visitors to a variety of products. He noted that such events help strengthen ties between participants and the public while offering shopping options for different segments of the community.

Fathi said the festival was taking place amid economic challenges facing local markets, particularly fluctuations in the US dollar exchange rate and their impact on the cost of goods. He also stressed the importance of considering residents' financial circumstances and keeping products affordable to sustain commercial activity and maintain consumer confidence.

Mahmoud al-Masri, one of the participating traders, told Shafaq News that the rising dollar had affected exchange rates and prices, creating challenges for traders as they dealt with higher costs for goods.

Despite these pressures, al-Masri said traders would not raise prices in response, emphasizing their commitment to keeping products affordable for customers despite market fluctuations.

Maintaining reasonable prices is essential to earning consumer trust, he added, particularly as economic pressures have made many families more cautious about their spending. “The aim was not simply to sell products but also to build lasting relationships with customers by earning their trust and offering products they can afford,” he concluded.

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