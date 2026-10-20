Shafaq News

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Barcelona 4-2 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, handing the Spanish side its first defeat of the UEFA Champions League league phase and securing its third consecutive victory.

Désiré Doué opened the scoring for PSG in the 38th minute before Xavi Espart equalized for Barcelona in the 55th. Lucas Hernández restored the hosts' lead in the 72nd minute, but Lamine Yamal responded seven minutes later to make it 2-2.

Vitinha put PSG ahead for the third time in the 81st minute, and Fabián Ruiz sealed the victory five minutes later. The result lifted Luis Enrique's side to nine points from three matches, while Barcelona remained on six ahead of Sunday's El Clásico against Real Madrid.

Full time. We move on. https://t.co/6ASrbLMYg7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2026

Elsewhere, Liverpool overturned a 2-0 deficit to defeat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring twice to maintain the English club's perfect Champions League record.

Georges Mikautadze opened the scoring as Villarreal surged into a two-goal first-half lead. Mac Allister pulled one back in the 36th minute before Ronald Araújo equalized in stoppage time.

Mac Allister completed the turnaround in the 65th minute, and Florian Wirtz added a fourth four minutes later. Tani Oluwaseyi reduced the deficit in the closing stages, but Liverpool held on for its third consecutive victory.

Manchester City defeated AEK Athens 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium, with Phil Foden scoring a hat-trick. Elliot Anderson opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Foden doubled the lead in the 34th.

Stavros Pilios pulled one back for AEK early in the second half, but Rayan Cherki restored City's two-goal advantage before Foden scored twice more to complete his hat-trick.

In Italy, Napoli edged Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt 4-3 to claim its first victory of the league phase. Matteo Politano scored in the opening minute, and Scott McTominay added two goals before a Jostein Gundersen Bjørtuft own goal completed Napoli's scoring. Jens Petter Hauge, Andreas Helmersen, and Sondre Fet scored for the visitors.

Roma also secured its first victory of the competition with a 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava at the Stadio Olimpico. Mario Hermoso and Nahuel Molina scored before halftime, while Niccolò Pisilli and Donyell Malen added two more goals after the break.

Borussia Dortmund defeated Azerbaijan's Sabah 2-1 in Baku, with Serhou Guirassy scoring twice. Guirassy opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Leon McCarthy equalized for the hosts in the 39th. The Dortmund striker struck again in the 53rd minute to secure the victory.

PSV Eindhoven earned a 1-0 away victory over Porto, with Guus Til scoring the decisive goal in the 57th minute.

In Germany, Stuttgart drew 1-1 with Atlético Madrid. Jamie Leweling gave the hosts a first-half lead before Julián Álvarez equalized shortly after the break. Atlético midfielder Morten Hjulmand was sent off in the 64th minute.

Fenerbahçe surrendered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 home draw against Slavia Prague. Oğuz Aydın and Mason Greenwood put the Turkish side ahead in the opening 11 minutes, but Lukáš Provod reduced the deficit before Patrik Kačor equalized in the 90th minute.

The nine matches concluded Tuesday's Champions League action, with the third round of the league phase continuing on Wednesday.