Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Egypt is ready to establish power stations in Iraq, Ambassador says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-14T15:07:31+0000
Egypt is ready to establish power stations in Iraq, Ambassador says

Shafaq News/ The Egyptian ambassador to Baghdad, Walid Muhammad, confirmed on Tuesday that Egypt is looking for investment projects to generate electric power in Iraq 

 Muhammad told Shafaq News Agency, "Egypt is ready to establish power generation and distribution stations in all Iraqi governorates."

 He added that "Egyptian companies can complete this work and deliver it on time," noting that "some companies worked to complete projects in the Iraqi cities that ISIS attacked."

 Concerning the electricity interconnection among Iraq, Egypt and Jordan, the Egyptian ambassador explained, "There is a project to establish the electrical interconnections… currently we are waiting for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity to connect the electricity system with Jordan, after which the project will be completed by Egypt."

related

An Iraqi minister proposes to establish a free zone for Iraq, Egypt and Jordan

Date: 2020-09-17 06:32:27
An Iraqi minister proposes to establish a free zone for Iraq, Egypt and Jordan

Iraq sets a timeframe for power connection projects with Jordan and Egypt

Date: 2020-12-14 07:30:30
Iraq sets a timeframe for power connection projects with Jordan and Egypt

Al-Kadhimi directs the establishment of the Iraqi-Egyptian Integrated Industrial Zone

Date: 2021-02-25 16:34:43
Al-Kadhimi directs the establishment of the Iraqi-Egyptian Integrated Industrial Zone

Iraq and Egypt to materialize the decisions of the Trilateral Summit

Date: 2021-07-04 16:08:16
Iraq and Egypt to materialize the decisions of the Trilateral Summit

the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry meets Iraqi officials in Baghdad

Date: 2021-07-05 11:19:36
the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry meets Iraqi officials in Baghdad

Dana Gas wins arbitration case on selling it's assets in Egypt

Date: 2021-07-25 13:57:21
Dana Gas wins arbitration case on selling it's assets in Egypt