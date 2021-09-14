Egypt is ready to establish power stations in Iraq, Ambassador says

Shafaq News/ The Egyptian ambassador to Baghdad, Walid Muhammad, confirmed on Tuesday that Egypt is looking for investment projects to generate electric power in Iraq

Muhammad told Shafaq News Agency, "Egypt is ready to establish power generation and distribution stations in all Iraqi governorates."

He added that "Egyptian companies can complete this work and deliver it on time," noting that "some companies worked to complete projects in the Iraqi cities that ISIS attacked."

Concerning the electricity interconnection among Iraq, Egypt and Jordan, the Egyptian ambassador explained, "There is a project to establish the electrical interconnections… currently we are waiting for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity to connect the electricity system with Jordan, after which the project will be completed by Egypt."