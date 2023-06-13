Egypt, Iraq aim for expanded cooperation in long-term partnership

Shafaq News / Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi conveyed his country's desire for an expanded scope of cooperation with Iraq across various domains, within the framework of a long-term partnership.

In a statement issued by al-Sudani's Office, it was revealed that the latter "met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday morning as part of his official visit to Cairo, which commenced yesterday with a high-level government delegation."

During the meeting, both leaders deliberated on the bilateral relations between their nations, which have witnessed tangible progress on various levels and dimensions. They also discussed key regional and international issues of mutual interest. The meeting underscored the commitment to continue mutual cooperation and translate it into tangible action, with the aim of strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

Iraq's Prime Minister emphasized the importance of matured joint efforts in confronting diverse challenges and crises, as well as achieving integration in multiple fields. These endeavors are expected to contribute to sustainable development for both nations and serve their mutual interests.

In response, President el-Sisi warmly welcomed the visit of Prime Minister al-Sudani to Egypt, affirming the deep fraternal relations between the two sisterly countries. He expressed appreciation for Iraq's role and efforts in supporting regional stability and sustaining security within the region.

Furthermore, he highlighted Egypt's desire to broaden the horizons of cooperation with Iraq across various sectors, within a long-term partnership that enhances development for both friendly nations.

Yesterday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on an official visit at the head of a high-level delegation. It is expected that several agreements will be concluded between the two countries as part of this visit.