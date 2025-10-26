EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US rebound sharply over the week

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States rose significantly last week, according to data released Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Average US crude imports from ten major suppliers reached 5.21 million barrels per day (bpd), up by 375,000 bpd from 4.84 million the previous week.

Iraq exported an average of 255,000 bpd to the US, an increase of 215,000 bpd from the prior week’s 40,000 bpd.

Canada remained the top supplier with 3.96 million bpd, followed by Mexico (353,000 bpd), Saudi Arabia (323,000 bpd), and Venezuela (302,000 bpd).

Imports from Brazil averaged 129,000 bpd, Nigeria 115,000 bpd, Libya 96,000 bpd, Ecuador 51,000 bpd, and Colombia 24,000 bpd.