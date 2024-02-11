EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US nil

Shafaq News / Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, has had no crude oil supplies to the US, the world's second-largest importer, data by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed this weekend.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from seven countries amounted to 5.459 million bpd, an increase of 519.000 bpd compared to the previous week, which stood at 4.940 million bpd."

"The US did not import crude oil from Iraq during the past week after importing 205 thousand bpd during the previous week," EIA added.

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.539 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 661.000 bpd, Colombia with 415.000 bpd, then Saudi Arabia with of 353.000 bpd."

"Brazil, Nigeria, and Ecuador closely trailed with 338.000, 81.000, and 72.000 barrels per day."