EIA: Decline in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Saturday that the average US crude oil imports from ten key countries reached 6.050 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, an increase of 69.000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.981 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 99.000 bpd last week, which represented 237.000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 336.000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 4.063 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 488.000 bpd, Libya came next with 324.000 bpd, and Brazil with 254.000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 214.000 bpd from Venezuela, 157.000 bpd from Ecuador, 152.000 bpd from Nigeria, and 150.000 bpd from Columbia.