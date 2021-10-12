Report
Drop of dollar's exchange rates in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-10-12T08:16:27+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region today.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147900 dinars to 100 US dollars.
Meanwhile, in Baghdad, the dollar's exchange recorded 148200 dinars to 100 US dollars on yesterday.
Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city dropped to reach 148500 and 147500, respectively.
In Erbil, the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city also decreased to reach 148100 and 147500 respectively.
