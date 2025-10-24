Dollar up as trade war worries simmer, hopes rise for Trump-Xi deal

Shafaq News

The U.S. dollar edged higher on Friday, on course for a small weekly gain against major rivals as investors braced for delayed inflation data that is unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from lowering interest rates next week.

Trade war worries were back on the agenda after U.S. President Donald Trump said all trade talks with Canada were terminated following what he called a fraudulent advertisement in which former President Ronald Reagan spoke negatively about tariffs.

The Canadian dollar eased a touch to 1.4015 per U.S. dollar in Asian hours, but market reaction overall was fairly subdued. Investor focus remains on the looming meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

The meeting in South Korea has spurred some expectations of a resolution to the on-again off-again trade war between the world's top two economies.

"I think expectations are quite high for the Trump-Xi meeting, with the upside risk of a significant de-escalation following the face-to-face meeting," said Ben Bennett, head of investment strategy for Asia at L&G Asset Management.

"Investors are getting used to the process of aggressive statements followed by compromise and headline deals, so hopefully this is another example. The Canada escalation could also be part of a deal process."

US INFLATION DATA AT LAST

Investors are watching out for the U.S. Consumer Price Index for September due later on Friday despite the government shutdown entering its third week. Economists polled by Reuters expect a 0.4% increase for the headline number and a 0.3% rise in the core figure month-on-month.

While analysts do not expect the data to hinder the Fed's path to cut rates next week by 25 basis points, it could provide cues on what the central bank might do in its December meeting.

Traders are almost fully pricing in a rate cut next week and another one at the December meeting.

Christian Scherrmann, U.S. economist at DWS, said it would be unwise to become complacent when looking beyond the October meeting, citing uncertainties on tariffs, inflation and the political flux in Washington.

These uncertainties will likely prevent central bankers from making too many commitments, as was the case in the September meeting, Scherrmann said. "Central bankers are likely to remain data-dependent, but this time without the data."

The euro was 0.11% weaker at $1.1606, poised for a 0.4% drop for the week. Sterling was flat at $1.3322, headed for a nearly 0.9% weekly decline.

The dollar index , which measures the U.S. currency against six other units, was set for a 0.37% rise for the week. It was last at 99.04.

TAKING STOCK OF NEW SANCTIONS

New U.S. sanctions on major Russian suppliers Rosneft and Lukoil, over Russia's war in Ukraine sent oil prices surging higher, following British sanctions on the same two companies last week.

That weighed on the currencies tied to oil imports including the yen. The yen's fate is also linked to the policies of Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, widely viewed as a fiscal and monetary dove.

The Japanese yen weakened to a two-week low and last fetched 152.96 per U.S. dollar. Data earlier on Friday showed Japan's core consumer prices stayed above the central bank's 2% target, keeping alive expectations of a near-term rate hike.

Takaichi is preparing an economic stimulus package that is likely to exceed last year's $92 billion to help households tackle inflation, government sources familiar with the plan told Reuters on Wednesday.

That may prove to be a hurdle for the Bank of Japan to hike interest rates next week, with traders ascribing only a 19% chance of an increase.

Min Joo Kang, senior economist at ING, said the timing of the next rate hike remains uncertain, noting most board members are cautious about the recent re-escalation of trade tensions and current U.S. economic conditions.

"The BOJ is likely to continue its rate-hike pause in October. We now see a December hike as our base case scenario."

