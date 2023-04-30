Dollar surges against Iraqi Dinar in main stock exchange

Shafaq News / In the central stock exchange of the capital city of Baghdad, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose today, Sunday, while it remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

According to Shafaq News Agency's reporter, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded 141,400 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars this morning, while the prices on Saturday morning were at 141,200 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the buying and selling prices increased at local exchange shops in the markets of Baghdad. The selling price reached 142,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while the buying prices were at 140,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.

On the other hand, the dollar's price remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region. The selling price was 141,650 dinars per dollar, while the buying price was 141,350 dinars for every 100 US dollars.