Dollar surges against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a substantial surge on Saturday, following the closure of the main stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the central Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad concluded its trading session at an exchange rate of 146,400 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars. This comes in contrast to the morning rates of 145,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars earlier in the day.

Our correspondent pointed out that the buying and selling prices in exchange houses within the local markets of Baghdad have experienced an increase. The selling price reached 147,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the buying price stood at 145,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the dollar also witnessed a surge. The selling price reached 147,050 dinars for every 100 US dollars, with the buying price at 147,000 dinars per 100 US dollars.