Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Saturday’s trading mixed in Iraq, hovering around 160,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 159,750 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the morning session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 160,250 dinars and bought it at 159,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 159,400 dinars and buying prices at 159,300 dinars.