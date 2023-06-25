Dollar soars in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the US dollar witnessed a significant increase in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday, as the markets closed.
According to a reporter from Shafaq News, the dollar's prices rose following the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 147,550 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars, compared to the morning rate of 147,100 dinars.
Our correspondent pointed out that both buying and selling rates in currency exchange stores in the local markets of Baghdad witnessed a surge. The selling price reached 148,500 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 146,500 dinars for every 100 US dollars.
Similarly, in Erbil, the dollar experienced a hike, with the selling rate reaching 147,650 dinars for 100 US dollars, and the buying rate at 147,600 dinars.