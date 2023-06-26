Dollar slumps against Iraqi Dinar as aarkets close

Shafaq News / Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, witnessed a decline in the value of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar on Monday as markets closed.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar prices dropped following the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad.

The exchange rate stood at 147,500 dinars per 100 dollars, a decrease from the morning rate of 147,800 dinars per 100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the buying and selling prices in local currency exchange stores in Baghdad also experienced a decrease. The selling price reached 148,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price settled at 146,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the dollar witnessed a decline as well. The selling price was recorded at 147,550 dinars per 100 dollars, with the buying price at 147,500 dinars per 100 dollars.