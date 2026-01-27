Dollar slips in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 154,200 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,500 dinars and bought it at 152,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,200 dinars and buying prices at 154,000 dinars.