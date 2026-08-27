Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday’s trading mixed in Iraq, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,550 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Wednesday's 154,250 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,000 dinars and bought it at 153,000 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,750 dinars and buying prices at 153,700 dinars.