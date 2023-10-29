Dollar rises in Baghdad, dips slightly in Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a significant surge in the capital city of Baghdad, while experiencing a minor decline in the Kurdistan Region's capital, Erbil, as markets closed on Sunday evening.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the dollar rates surged with the closure of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 161,650 dinars for every 100 dollars. This marked an increase from the morning rates of 161,300 dinars per 100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling prices at local exchange shops in Baghdad saw a notable uptick, with selling rates reaching 162,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rates stood at 160,750 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar experienced a slight decrease, with selling rates recorded at 161,250 dinars for every 100 dollars and buying rates at 161,150 dinars per 100 dollars